Two arrested following largest ever heroin haul in Cork

Gardaí had been responding to calls from the local community about "unusual activity".
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, July 10, 2020 - 09:10 AM

Gardaí have made the largest ever haul of heroin in Cork following the seizure of around 3kgs of the drug.

Based on information from the local community, detectives in Togher conducted a search in Knocknaheeney, and uncovered a quantity of heroin with an estimated street value of around €425,000.

This translates to around 3kgs of the drug, which is bigger than the last record haul of the drug – when 2.5kgs was seized on Patrick Street last November.

The size of the haul illustrates the size of the local heroin market.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “Gardaí in Togher, Cork have arrested two men and seized Heroin with an estimated street value of €425,000.

“As part of an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork City, the Divisional Drug Unit carried out a search at Harbourview Road, late last night, Thursday 9th July, 2020.

“During the course of the search, Gardaí seized Heroin (subject to analysis) with an estimated street value of €425,000.

"Two men, aged 42 and 57, were arrested at the scene and currently detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Superintendent Michael Comyns wished to express his thanks to the community: "Gardaí were only able to act so quickly on this because they had calls from the local community about unusual activity."

The last biggest seizure of heroin was made on November 5 2019 when the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit mounted an operation after obtaining information that a large of heroin was to be moved from Dublin to Cork.

Kevin Bulman had just stepped off an Aircoach bus from Dublin to Cork and walked to a taxi on St Patrick St when drugs squad Gardaí, awaiting his arrival, arrested him.

He had almost €350,000 worth of heroin, weighing 2.5kg in his rucksack.

Bulman, originally from Youghal but of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing the heroin for sale and was sentenced last April to six years.

Last May, Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit seized approximately half a kilo of suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €70,000.

