Two arrested following double shooting in North Dublin

Latest: Gardaí investigating a shooting incident in Dublin have arrested two people.

Two men were shot at around 11.30am this morning at Killeek Lane, St Margaret's in Swords.

The two men received treatment at the scene before being transferred to Beaumount and Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Two people shot in Ballymun

Update 12.30pm: Two people having been shot in Ballymun in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Killeek Lane.

According to reports their injuries are described as life-threatening.

Gardaí are at the scene and the area has been sealed off.

In a brief statement, a garda spokesman said: “Gardai are currently at the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Killeek Lane, Dublin.

“No further information is available at this time.”

