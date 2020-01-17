News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested following double shooting in North Dublin

Members of An Garda Síochána at the scene of a shooting in Killeek Lane in the St Margaret's area of north county Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 03:10 PM

Latest: Gardaí investigating a shooting incident in Dublin have arrested two people.

Two men were shot at around 11.30am this morning at Killeek Lane, St Margaret's in Swords.

The two men received treatment at the scene before being transferred to Beaumount and Connolly Memorial Hospital.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident.

State solicitor hopeful file for DPP in Kevin Lunney case in next few weeks

Two people shot in Ballymun

Update 12.30pm: Two people having been shot in Ballymun in Dublin.

The incident occurred at Killeek Lane.

According to reports their injuries are described as life-threatening.

Gardaí are at the scene and the area has been sealed off.

In a brief statement, a garda spokesman said: “Gardai are currently at the scene of an alleged shooting incident at Killeek Lane, Dublin.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More to follow

