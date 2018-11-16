Home»ireland

Two arrested following discovery of cannabis and grow houses in West Cork

Friday, November 16, 2018 - 12:51 PM

Two people have been arrested following the discovery of €102,000 worth of cannabis and two grow houses in West Cork.

Following an initial search of a house in Tullyland in Bandon last month, Gardai found a grow house and €55,000 worth of cannabis.

Follow-up searches took place yesterday in Ballinhassig in which a second grow house was discovered containing cannabis plants worth €47,000.

Gardai have arrested a man in his late 30s and a woman in her late 20s.

They are both being held at Bandon and Clonakilty Garda Stations.

-Digital Desk


