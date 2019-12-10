News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested following controlled stop by detectives on M50

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 11:11 AM

Gardaí have arrested a man in his late 20s for suspected endangerment and a number of road traffic offences following an incident in Tallaght.

They have also arrested a woman in her 30s.

At around 10.20pm on Monday, gardaí from Tallaght attempted to stop a car at Rossfield Avenue.

The car failed to stop and collided with patrol cars before leaving the scene at high speed in the direction of the M50.

Following a managed pursuit involving a number of Garda units including the Air Support Unit, the occupants of the car were arrested after a controlled stop by detectives on the M50 a short time later.

Gardaí said the man, who was the driver of the car, is currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station.

The female passenger who was in the car at the time is also detained for questioning.

Gardaí said the car was found to have been fitted with false registration plates and has been seized for forensic and technical examination.

They said two patrol cars were damaged and one garda narrowly avoided serious injury when the suspect car initially fled at Rossfield Avenue.

Gardaí said the investigation is ongoing.

