Two arrested following ATM theft in Antrim

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 08:10 AM

Two people have been arrested following the theft of an ATM in County Antrim overnight.

The robbery took place at around 3:30am this morning from a petrol station on Tully Road in Nutts Corner.

Police in the North recovered the ATM a short time later and both people are currently in custody.

It is the latest in a series of cash machine thefts on both sides of the border in recent months.

