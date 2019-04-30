Two arrested following ATM theft in Antrim

Two people have been arrested following the theft of an ATM in County Antrim overnight.
The robbery took place at around 3:30am this morning from a petrol station on Tully Road in Nutts Corner.
Police in the North recovered the ATM a short time later and both people are currently in custody.
It is the latest in a series of cash machine thefts on both sides of the border in recent months.
Two arrests have been made following the theft of an ATM at Tully Road, Nutts Corner this morning. The theft occurred around 3.30am from a filling station in the area with the machine being recovered a short time later. Both arrests currently in custody.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 30, 2019