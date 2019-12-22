News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested as gardaí seize €70,000 worth of drugs in Kildare

Picture via gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 11:23 PM

Two men have been arrested following a drug seizure in Kildare.

Gardaí attached to the Naas Drugs Unit and assisted by regular units searched a plot of land in Kilmeague on foot of a search warrant today.

During the course of the search cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

Two men, aged 28 and 33, were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained at Naas Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí said investigations ongoing.

