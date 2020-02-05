Two arrested as gardaí seize €400k in cash from East European organised crime network

Garda anti-gang units have seized around €400,000 in cash from an Eastern European organised crime network.

The haul was part of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation into the gang, suspected of trafficking large quantities of drugs into the country.

One Polish national and an Irish truck-driver were arrested when specialist officers swooped on two parked vehicles outside Rosslare, Co Wexford.

The team from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, searched the vehicles and confiscated the cash.

Gardaí believe the cash was about to be taken out of the country, thought to be payments from supplying drugs to the market.

A statement from Garda HQ said: “On Tuesday, February 4, during the course of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious and organised crime, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by a Special Crime Task Force, approached and interacted with the occupants of cattle transporter and a car that were parked in a lay-by on the N25, near Rosslare, County Wexford.”

It said this led to the discovery and seizure of an estimated €400,000 in cash and the arrest of two males, one Irish national aged 50, and the other, a Polish national, age 35.

They were arrested on suspicion of money laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

The two arrested men are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

It said investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in Swords, north county Dublin and Trim, Co Meath.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations said:

"Removing the proceeds of crime from those involved in serious and organised crime is a particular priority of the Garda Síochána, in its attempt to dismantle organised crime groups that operate at an international level”.

"This significant seizure of cash by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) follows closely after another seizure of a substantial quantity of cash, last week, bringing the total amount of cash seized by that bureau, so far in 2020, to about €1 million.”