Two arrested as gardaí seize €400,000 cash in Wexford

Gardaí have seized €400,000 in cash and arrested two men following an operation in Wexford.

Gardaí said the seizure was carried out by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by a Special Crime Task Force.

They said "during the course of an ongoing intelligence led investigation targeting serious and organised crime" that members "approached and interacted with the occupants of cattle transporter and a car that were parked in a lay-by on the N25" near Rosslare.

The interaction led to the discovery and seizure of an estimated €400,000 in cash.

Gardaí said that the two men - an Irish national aged 50 and a Polish national aged 35 - were arrested "arising from suspicion of their involvement in an offence of Money Laundering, contrary to the provisions of Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010."

The two arrested men are currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigating officers have undertaken a number of related searches, in Swords, Co Dublin and Trim, Co Meath.

"Removing the proceeds of crime from those involved in serious and organised crime is a particular priority of the Garda Síochána, in its attempt to dismantle organised crime groups that operate at an international level," said John O’Driscoll, Assistant Commissioner of Special Crime Operations.

"This significant seizure of cash by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau follows closely after another seizure of a substantial quantity of cash, last week, bringing the total amount of cash seized by that bureau, so far in 2020, to about €1m."