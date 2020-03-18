News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested as gardaí seize €163,000 worth of suspected cocaine

Picture via Gardaí
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 01:49 PM

Two men have been arrested after €163,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

Yesterday, gardaí attached to the K District Community Action Team conducted a search of two vehicles at Porterstown Road, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Gardaí said that during the course of the searches, a package containing approximately €82,600 of suspected cocaine, pending analysis, was seized.

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene and detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.  

Gardaí carried out a further search in the vehicles where another package containing around €81,200 of suspected cocaine, pending analysis, was seized as well as €24,985 in cash.

Gardaí said that during a follow-up operation at a number of locations in the Dublin 15 area as part of their enquiries, they recovered around €6,000 in cash as well as designer clothing and apparel with an estimated value of €24,000.

They said that investigations are ongoing.

