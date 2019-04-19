NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two arrested as gardaí recover gun in Dublin

Picture: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 09:39 PM

Two men have been arrested and a gun was recovered by gardaí at a house in Dublin today.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, targeting organised crime in the south Dublin area, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the operation in the Tallaght area this afternoon.

During the course of the operation, Gardai recovered a firearm and arrested two men aged 28 and 17.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 39/98 at Tallaght Garda Station.

"For the purpose of tackling crime An Garda Siochana is determined to remove firearms, that have the capacity to kill, from our streets and to identify those who we suspect are willing to use them,” said Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations.

READ MORE

CCTV footage of events leading up to Lyra McKee's death released

More on this topic

Digger, tractor and trailer used to steal ATMs in Co Meath

Two men arrested in connection with Leitrim grow house

Photos: Cars, Rolexes and knives among items seized in organised crime raids in Cork

Three arrested in Donegal in organised crime gang probe

More in this Section

Minister rules out suspending NAMA work pending report into sale of NI loans

Study looking at gender diversity in surgery “an important message for the HSE"

Government deferred Local Property Tax review for political reasons, says FF

Garda worry over rising speeding and drink driving


Lifestyle

Wish List: Mellow yellow in the bedroom and beyond

10 ways to help protect your child’s online reputation

Lindsay Woods: Easter break is like the amuse-bouche to the main event, the summer holidays

Birth of Modernism in Irish art

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »