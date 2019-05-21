NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Two arrested as gardaí €550,000 worth of drugs and €20,000 in cash in Tipperary

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - 02:58 PM

The actions of gardaí on patrol duties in Tipperary resulted in the seizure of an estimated €550,000 worth of drugs and just over €20,000 in cash.

The gardaí became suspicious at the movement of a van in the Ballinure area and when they attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver kept driving.

After the officers gave chase two packages were seen being thrown out of the van into a field.

The garda patrol car subsequently stopped the van and arrested the male occupants, one of them aged 22 and another 45.

When the gardaí recovered the packages they were found to contain ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of around €150,000.

READ MORE

Spike Island to feature in new flagship series for Discovery Channel

Further inquiries were conducted resulting in a series of follow-up searches in Cashel and Killenaule.

This netted a haul of cannabis herb, worth in the region of €400,000, as well as cash totalling €21,000.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon.

Both men are currently detained at Thurles Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

They can be held, on applications to the courts, for a maximum period of seven days.

Meanwhile, in a planned operation last Friday, gardaí in Carlow, assisted by the Garda Dog Unit, searched a premises at Phelim Wood in Tullow and recovered 6.5kg of cannabis herb.

Gardaí said the product had an estimated street value of €125,000.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene and detained at Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

He can also be questioned for a maximum of seven days.

READ MORE

Religious order agrees to reinstate Bessborough folly in full

More on this topic

Two men arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Tipperary

PAC member wants Harris to clarify he gave evidence about Margiotta case

Boy, 15, claims he was knocked unconscious during altercation with officers

Garda boss Harris risks walking into a seamy mess over civilian prosecution case

More in this Section

Boy, 13, with autism on hospital ward due to shortage of places in residential disability services

Taxi driver case prompts concerns over enforceability of bail conditions in sexual offence cases

Carlow has the highest rate of divorce in Ireland

Minister's refusal to allow child attend special summer school scheme prompts court challenge


Lifestyle

The scandal that should force us to reconsider wellness advice from influencers

Parental guidance: Danger of overusing asthma inhalers

Michelle Keegan takes her girl squad to Ibiza to showcase her latest fashion collection

Everything you need to know about Rihanna’s brand new luxury fashion house

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »