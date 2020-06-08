News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested as garda probe into unexplained death of Dublin man, 40s, continues

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Two men have been arrested by gardaí investigating the unexplained death of a man in Dublin last month.

The body of a man in his 40s was discovered in a house on Bluebell Avenue, Clondalkin on May 18.

A post-mortem was carried out on the man but the preliminary results were not released for operational reasons, according to gardaí.

Two men in their 30s have been arrested by gardaí investigating the circumstances of the death.

Both men were arrested this morning in the Dublin area and are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin and Lucan Garda Stations.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

