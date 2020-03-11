News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested as €8k in drugs and €31k in cash seized in Co Cork

The checkpoint on the M8 at Fermoy. Picture: An Garda Síochána
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 02:20 PM

Gardaí have arrested two men and seized €8,500 of suspected cocaine and €31,000 in cash following a checkpoint on the M8 Motorway in Co Cork yesterday.

The pair were arrested after the seizure in Fermoy where gardaí from the divisional roads policing unit, with the assistance of detectives from the area and the armed support unit, carried out a checkpoint.

"At 1.30pm, gardaí stopped and search a car which was found to contain €31,000 in cash that had been hidden," a garda spokesperson explained.

"Both occupants of the car were brought to Fermoy Garda Station for the purpose of a search but were not arrested. The investigation is ongoing."

Less than an hour later, gardaí stopped and search a second car which was found to contact €8,500 worth of suspected cocaine.

The suspected drugs were seized and will now be sent for analysis, according to the spokesperson.

Both occupants of the car, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested and brought to Fermoy Garda Station. The driver of the car, man in his 20s, also failed a roadside drug test.

