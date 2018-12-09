NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two arrested and quays closed after stabbing incident in Dublin

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 07:57 PM

A man in his 20s sustained apparent stab wounds in an incident in Dublin this afternoon.

A man and woman, both in their 20s, were arrested by gardaí at the scene on Essex Quay. They were taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where they can be held for 24 hours.

The injured man was treated by ambulance personnel and taken to St James’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The South Quays are closed to traffic from O'Connell St to Winetavern St Bridge as the scene is being preserved for technical examination. Local diversions are in place with heavy delays on all surrounding routes, particularly on Capel St, Parnell St, Jervis St and along the Quays.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing incident to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


