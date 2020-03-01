News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrested and man rushed to hospital after Tyrone stabbing

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 11:00 AM

Police in the North have arrested two men following a serious assault in Moy, in Co Tyrone.

It happened around 1.20 this morning in The Square, when a number of men attacked three people leaving a pub.

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the stomach.

Two others, aged 27 and 33, were also taken to hospital with a number of injuries.

Two young men aged 18 and 20 were later arrested and detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

