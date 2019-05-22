Two arrested and firearm recovered during garda operation in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following an intelligence-led garda operation in Dublin.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force carried out a search on Tuesday night of a residence in the Ballyfermot area as part of an operation targeting organised criminality in the Dublin area.

Gardaí recovered a firearm during the course of the operation.

The two men, aged 47 and 52, are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 39/98.

They are being held at Ballyfermot Garda Station.