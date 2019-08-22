Two arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museum

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing the heads from statues at the Wax Museum.

Three heads went missing from the attraction on Westmoreland Street in Dublin yesterday.

Staff managed to find two of them, while the third was recovered when gardaí stopped two people nearby.

A man and a woman arrested are due in court.

‘Where ye ‘heading’ with that’...3 wax heads stolen yesterday from the Wax Museum in Dublin. 2 recovered by staff with assistance from members of the public. Gardaí from Pearse St stopped male & female with the 3rd wax head. Both arrested & HEADING to court. #WaxOnWaxOff pic.twitter.com/xzTB7Mhs6f August 22, 2019