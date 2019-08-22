News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two arrested after three waxwork heads stolen from museum

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing the heads from statues at the Wax Museum.

Three heads went missing from the attraction on Westmoreland Street in Dublin yesterday.

Staff managed to find two of them, while the third was recovered when gardaí stopped two people nearby.

A man and a woman arrested are due in court.

