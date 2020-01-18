Two arrested after serious assault in Cork

A man is being treated in hospital after a serious assault in Cork last night.

During the incident, two men were assaulted outside a house in Blackpool village shortly after 8pm last night.

Blunt instruments are believed to have been used in the assault.

The man being treated in hospital suffered a head injury.

Gardaí responded to the incident and two men were arrested.

They were both been taken to Mayfield garda station where they are being questioned.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Blair in the city.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Thomas Gould told EchoLive.ie: "For years I have been calling for extra guards and resources and until then crimes and assaults will continue.

The government have failed to tackle serious crime but we must act now to support communities under attack by putting more guards on the street.