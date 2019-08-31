News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrested after riot following Irish unity march in Glasgow

Two arrested after riot following Irish unity march in Glasgow
By Press Association
Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 02:18 PM

Two people have been arrested after a protest against an Irish unity march sparked a riot in Glasgow.

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units were used to quell “significant disorder” in Govan on Friday.

UK officers said the planned march, organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of “disruptive” counter-demonstrators at around 7pm.

The force said this led to “significant disorder” around Govan Road, which was blocked by officers.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the incident as “unacceptable”.

She tweeted: “What happened in Govan last night was utterly unacceptable. My thanks to @policescotland for their response. I welcome Glasgow City Council’s commitment to review the procedures around marches. Peaceful protest is a part of our democracy – violent and sectarian disruption is not.”

Smoke bombs were reportedly used in the incident (Cazza @enderbyc/PA)
Smoke bombs were reportedly used in the incident (Cazza @enderbyc/PA)

Witnesses reported smoke bombs being used.

Glasgow City Council advised of the road block in a traffic bulletin. Govan Subway Station was also closed due to the incident, but has since reopened.

Once the road reopened at around 9.45pm, a few police vehicles remained in the area, including riot vans.

Debris and what appeared to be makeshift barriers could be seen at the side of the road.

In a statement on Friday, Glasgow City Council also called the disorder “unacceptable”.

The scene in Govan Road, Glasgow after trouble flared following an Irish unity march and counter-protests (Laura Paterson/PA)
The scene in Govan Road, Glasgow after trouble flared following an Irish unity march and counter-protests (Laura Paterson/PA)

On Saturday, police arrested two men – aged 37 and 21 – following the alleged public disorder.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Last night’s scenes in Glasgow were totally unacceptable.

“I have spoken to leader of Glasgow City Council this morning and welcome the council’s strong statement of intent. I reiterated that the Scottish Government stands ready to support the council in any way we can.

“We will take the necessary actions to keep our streets safe from the sectarian thuggery we witnessed last night.

“Scotland is a diverse, multicultural and tolerant society and any form of violent disorder is completely and utterly unacceptable to the Scottish Government and the vast majority of Scots.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Thousands take to UK streets to protest against Johnson’s suspension of Parliament

More on this topic

Man, 20s, arrested following seizure of €42k worth of cannabisMan, 20s, arrested following seizure of €42k worth of cannabis

Paul McCartney reveals his grandson was mugged at knifepointPaul McCartney reveals his grandson was mugged at knifepoint

Number of unlicenced taxi drivers on the increaseNumber of unlicenced taxi drivers on the increase

Gardaí suspect that Dublin drug gang linked to seizure of four loaded gunsGardaí suspect that Dublin drug gang linked to seizure of four loaded guns

GlasgowGovanRiotScotlandTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Garda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at stationGarda, 20s, arrested after alleged cash theft at station

Here's how this weekend's weather is shaping upHere's how this weekend's weather is shaping up

Hard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warnsHard border post-Brexit could provoke bomb attacks, Shane Ross warns


Lifestyle

I have a few things to report on this week but in particular I want to talk about a re-tasting of the wines of Mandrarossa, an excellent Sicilian producer I mentioned first a year ago.Wine with Leslie Williams

I discovered a new refill shop near where I live. It is a great addition to the neighbourhood, you can bring jars or your own bags and purchase the amount of nuts, seeds, rice or toiletries that suits you. I filled a jar with a scoop of fresh and perky walnuts on my last visit and I have been using them in my baking and cooking ever since.Michelle Darmody: Baking with walnuts

The birthplace of Irish hospitality is undoubtedly east Cork thanks to Myrtle Allen and her Ballymaloe House and the market town of Midleton, long time host of one of the country’s original farmer’s markets, is the very natural HQ for the upcoming fEAST food festival (September 1-8) although events span the region.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Anyone who has children can attest to the healing and restorative powers of a solo trip to the supermarket.Lindsay Woods: I had forgotten what a gargantuan task it feels to attempt the weekly shop with a toddler in tow

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »