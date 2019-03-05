Two arrested after gardaí seize drugs, replica guns and ammo in west Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested two men and seized drugs, ammunition, and replica firearms after a planned operation in Finglas yesterday.

The operation was carried out as part of ongoing investigations targeting the activities of organised criminal groups in west Dublin by the K-District Community Action team, who cover Finglas, Blanchardstown and Cabra, supported by units at Finglas Garda station.

As part of the operation a search was carried out at a house in the Prospect Hill area, the garda press office said.

During the search, gardaí recovered cocaine, cannabis and amphetamines with a combined estimated street value of €60,000. A replica rifle, two replica hand guns and quantities of ammunition were also recovered and removed for ballistic examination, along with three samurai swords and €2,000 in cash.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Finglas Garda Station.