Two arrested after funeral scuffles in Strabane

By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 02:40 PM

A hatchet and Stanley knives were among weapons seized as police arrested two people after a disturbance at a funeral.

Scuffles broke out during the service at a church on the Melmount Road in Strabane on Thursday morning.

The incident prompted a significant police operation and a 32 year-old man and 17-year-old male were detained.

Officers said several weapons, including Stanley knives and a hatchet were seized.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was aware of online reports that shots had been fired but said officers had found no evidence to support those claims.

