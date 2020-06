Two men in their 20s have been arrested in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Cork yesterday evening.

Gardai say two men armed with weapons entered the house in Mayfield shortly before 8pm, and threatened a woman in her 60s.

Two men were arrested a short time later and were brought to Mayfield garda station, where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.