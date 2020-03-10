News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two arrested after aggravated burglary in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 09:11 AM

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 20s after what they are describing as an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Dublin.

The incident occurred in Portmarnock yesterday.

"At approximately 1:35pm an occupant of the house discovered two men downstairs, one armed with a hammer," a garda spokesperson explained.

"The two intruders fled the scene in a vehicle before abandoning the vehicle and continuing flee on foot. Local gardaí later arrested the two men after a pursuit," they added.

Both men were detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984

They have both been charged and are due in court this morning.

