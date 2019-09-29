Two arrested after €100k drug seizure in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested two men in Dublin after seizing drugs worth over €100,000.

Picture: Facebook / An Garda Síochána

Gardaí attached to the Special Crime Task Force and the Ballymun District Drugs Unit found one of the men carrying a box which contained 5.6kg of cannabis herb.

The drugs seized were worth an estimated €110,000, according to the gardaí.

The pair, aged 19 and 20, were arrested and are detained at Ballymun under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, according to a garda spokesperson.