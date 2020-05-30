News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare

Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 06:05 PM

Two men have appeared in court after drugs seizures in Co Laois and Co Kildare worth €280,000.

They were arrested after a car was searched in Portlaoise and the search of a house in Kill on Thursday.

One of them in his 40s appeared before Portlaoise District Court yesterday morning and was released on bail.

He will appear in court again at a later date.

A second man in his 50s arrested in Kill appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Health officials announce nine more deaths in Ireland

More on this topic

Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail Suspected Offaly hit squad named and denied bail

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting to come forward

Man arrested and charged after Dublin pharmacy robberyMan arrested and charged after Dublin pharmacy robbery

Man charged with murder following discovery of body in north BelfastMan charged with murder following discovery of body in north Belfast


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Person hospitalised after crash outside Cork cityPerson hospitalised after crash outside Cork city

Two arrested in connection with 2018 Glanmire bookies robbery Two arrested in connection with 2018 Glanmire bookies robbery

Four arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beachFour arrested as police officer 'kicked in the face' while clearing crowd from Co Down beach

Church urges inquiries into Covid-19 impact on nursing homes in IrelandChurch urges inquiries into Covid-19 impact on nursing homes in Ireland


Lifestyle

A Spectacular 28.86-carat ring, the largest D-colour diamond ever offered online, will come up at Christie's Jewels in New York from June 16-30.High value diamond adds serious sparkle to online sale

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Irish stew with a twist; Yellow Pepper Omelette

‘There are two of us, in it together’From Chestnut to Sage - how family food businesses, real labours of love, are coping with Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »