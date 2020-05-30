Two appear in court after €280k drug seizures in Laois and Kildare

Two men have appeared in court after drugs seizures in Co Laois and Co Kildare worth €280,000.

They were arrested after a car was searched in Portlaoise and the search of a house in Kill on Thursday.

One of them in his 40s appeared before Portlaoise District Court yesterday morning and was released on bail.

He will appear in court again at a later date.

A second man in his 50s arrested in Kill appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.