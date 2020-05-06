Two €20k drug seizures in two days as Louth gardaí tackle crime gangs

Gardaí in Co. Louth have seized drugs worth in excess of €20,000 twice in the last two days.

Officers from the Divisional Drugs Unit attached to Drogheda station carried out a search in the area last night.

"A 19-year-old male from Knightswood, Drogheda, Louth was arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act after a warrant was executed at his address and cocaine with an estimated street value of €25,000 was recovered," a garda spokesperson said.

The man is due to appear at Dundalk District Court later today.

The search was part of the ongoing Operation Stratus, which is targeting the criminal activity of organised crime gangs in Drogheda.

It comes after another teenager appeared in court in relation to a separate search carried out in the town during which cocaine worth an estimated €24,000 was recovered.