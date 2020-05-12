Twitter to allow any staff that can to work from home after pandemic

Twitter has confirmed that it will not be asking all its employees to come back to the office when the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

The tech giant was one of the first to companies to ask it employees to work from home at the start of the outbreak and now it has confirmed that it’s taking the model to the next stage.

It has told all employees that are able to work from home to do so for as long as they wish – noting that those who want to come back will be able to when the outbreak recedes.

It said it has built up a decentralised workforce that is “capable of working from anywhere” adding that “the past few months have proven we can make that work”.

“So, if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” it said.

“If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”

The company said it will make decisions on reopening offices on a case-by-case basis, but warned that very few will be open before September.

It is also keeping its ban on business travel in place until September “with very few exceptions” and will not be participating in any in-person events this year.