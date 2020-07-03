News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Twitter teams up with Safe Ireland to reach out to domestic violence victims

Twitter teams up with Safe Ireland to reach out to domestic violence victims
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, July 03, 2020 - 04:20 PM

Twitter has partnered with Safe Ireland to encourage people experiencing domestic and sexual violence to reach out for support.

The social networking service has a new prompt that directs people to support services provided by Safe Ireland.

If words and phrases linked with domestic abuse are searched, the prompt will bring the person to Safe Ireland's website.

The feature is an expansion of Twitter's #ThereisHelp initiative which provides resources to vulnerable people and encourages them to reach out and get support when they need it.

Safe Ireland is the national policy and services hub for 39 domestic violence member services across the country.

“Now that we are all emerging fully from lockdown it is vital that survivors of domestic violence know that there are expert supports available in communities throughout the country,” said the co-chief executive of Safe Ireland, Mary McDermott.

“This partnership with Twitter helps to get the message directly to survivors, and those close to them, that they are not alone and they do not have to live with abuse and control in their home, not in lockdown; not ever.” 

Ms McDermott believes the partnership will also encourage more people to talk about domestic violence and she welcomed that.

Twitter is the first social networking service to approach Safe Ireland offering to support victims of domestic violence.

The platform's built-in algorithm will respond to people's searches when keywords are used providing direct contact with Safe Ireland's website that will direct them to their local service.

Twitter's senior public policy manager, Ronan Costello, said domestic violence is a challenging issue requiring collaboration between all of the parties involved - public, private and non-governmental organisations.

"We hope that this partnership will help ensure people can access and receive support when they need it most," said Mr Costello.

Safe Ireland is disappointed that there is no designated junior minister for domestic and sexual violence in the new Government, especially as it was described in the Programme for Government as an epidemic.

She had hoped to see the outpouring of support and recognition from businesses, communities, artists and the previous government for people affected by domestic and sexual violence during the Covid-19 lockdown reflected in the new junior minister line-up.

“These are charitable responses in a time of crisis. We want a sound infrastructure and a coherent government location with cross-departmental reach and resources.”

More on this topic

Pharmacy group now offering domestic abuse supportPharmacy group now offering domestic abuse support

Victims of domestic violence can access Rent Supplement without means testVictims of domestic violence can access Rent Supplement without means test

Webinar hears Irish legal system 'not fit for purpose' in dealing with violence against womenWebinar hears Irish legal system 'not fit for purpose' in dealing with violence against women

Traveller men speak out against domestic abuse during lockdownTraveller men speak out against domestic abuse during lockdown

TOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Limerick people 'grossly insulted' by Micheál Martin's ministerial choices - Willie O'DeaLimerick people 'grossly insulted' by Micheál Martin's ministerial choices - Willie O'Dea

Politicians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo VaradkarPoliticians should ‘lead by example’, says Leo Varadkar

Sentence for teen who attempted to murder woman he met on dating app too lenient, court declaresSentence for teen who attempted to murder woman he met on dating app too lenient, court declares

Johnson and Sturgeon governments clash over air bridgesJohnson and Sturgeon governments clash over air bridges


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell chats with four women who’ve decided to embrace their natural hair colour after time away from the salonBack to my roots: Four women who've decided to embrace their natural hair colour

Eve Kelliher makes the French connection by visiting Les Jardins d’Étretat.So is this the garden of the future?

Connacht, perhaps more than anywhere else on our island, is the quintessential Ireland of postcards and tourist brochures.Staycations 2020: Create your own memories with the glories of Connacht

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate and John Wick mean an action packed night on the telly

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »