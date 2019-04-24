NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Twitter suspends account of dissident republican group Saoradh

Members of Saoradh marching on Barrack Street in Cork. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 11:20 AM

Twitter has suspended the account of dissident republican group Saoradh in the wake of the killing of Lyra McKee.

The group is considered to be the political wing of the New IRA who took responsibility for the death of the young journalist.

The group offered “full and sincere apologies” to Ms McKee’s family and friends, claiming: “We have instructed our volunteers to take the utmost care in future when engaging the enemy, and put in place measures to help ensure this.”

According to the Belfast Telegraphy, leading dissident republican Dee Fennell told the group's Easter Commemoration that the group would not be "going away".

"We will continue to engage ourselves in activism in the course of this year and in future years, I just want to make that absolutely and abundantly clear."

Taoiseach, President and UK PM to attend funeral of Lyra McKee in Belfast

