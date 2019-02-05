NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Twelfth person arrested over murder of Belfast community worker

Tuesday, February 05, 2019 - 01:45 PM

Detectives investigating the murder of community worker Ian Ogle have made a twelfth arrest.

A 38-year-old man was detained by police on Tuesday morning.

He is being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast.

Mr Ogle, 45, died after being stabbed 11 times as he prayed with a pastor just yards from his home on Cluan Place in east Belfast last Sunday.

There has been speculation that people associated with the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) were responsible for the killing.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy confirmed during a press conference last week that one line of inquiry was that members of the East Belfast UVF were responsible.

Mourners attend the funeral of community worker and father-of-two Ian Ogle at the Covenant Love Church in east Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

More than 1,000 mourners lined the streets of east Belfast on Monday during Mr Ogle’s funeral.

On Monday, the PSNI said they had arrested 11 people to date in the murder inquiry – nine men and two women.

Two men, aged 40 and 37, were released on Monday evening pending further inquiries.

- Press Association


