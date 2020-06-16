TV the main source of accessing news in Ireland, report finds

TV remains the main source of accessing news in Ireland, according to a new international study.

The Reuters Digital News Report found two-thirds of Irish people believe journalism is either very or extremely important for society.

The Irish data for this report shows TV is the main source of news for a third of people, with radio polling at 13% - higher than the UK, North America and the EU.

However when it comes to sourcing local news, radio jumps up to 37%, behind newspapers at 46%.

Social media is the main source for 18 to 24-year-olds, growing from 43% last year to 46% in 2020, but seven in 10 of them expressed an interest in local news.

Podcast listening is also popular among Generation Z, with 72% saying they had listened to one in the last week, with two in five people overall enjoying them.

Over a quarter claimed they did not trust the media, but is still significantly lower than in the UK at 38%, and 44% in North America.

62% said they were worried about what was real and what was fake on the internet, with a preference shown for objective, balanced news.