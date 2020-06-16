News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

TV the main source of accessing news in Ireland, report finds

TV the main source of accessing news in Ireland, report finds
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 16, 2020 - 08:35 AM

TV remains the main source of accessing news in Ireland, according to a new international study.

The Reuters Digital News Report found two-thirds of Irish people believe journalism is either very or extremely important for society.

The Irish data for this report shows TV is the main source of news for a third of people, with radio polling at 13% - higher than the UK, North America and the EU.

However when it comes to sourcing local news, radio jumps up to 37%, behind newspapers at 46%.

Social media is the main source for 18 to 24-year-olds, growing from 43% last year to 46% in 2020, but seven in 10 of them expressed an interest in local news.

Podcast listening is also popular among Generation Z, with 72% saying they had listened to one in the last week, with two in five people overall enjoying them.

Over a quarter claimed they did not trust the media, but is still significantly lower than in the UK at 38%, and 44% in North America.

62% said they were worried about what was real and what was fake on the internet, with a preference shown for objective, balanced news.

READ MORE

Nearly 1.7 million people report wearing face coverings in public

More on this topic

Monday TV Highlights: Memories of Brendan Bowyer, and a new true-crime series among today's bestMonday TV Highlights: Memories of Brendan Bowyer, and a new true-crime series among today's best

Young Offenders actress Jennifer Barry on coming to terms with her mental health issuesYoung Offenders actress Jennifer Barry on coming to terms with her mental health issues

Weekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming servicesWeekend TV highlights: Spike Lee's new film and Artemis Fowl lead the charge on the streaming services

Reese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnershipsReese Witherspoon on Little Fires Everywhere and women's power partnerships

TOPIC: TV

More in this Section

Referrals to Tusla at highest level in five yearsReferrals to Tusla at highest level in five years

Leo Varadkar to hold Tánaiste position with 'enhanced role' for Eamon RyanLeo Varadkar to hold Tánaiste position with 'enhanced role' for Eamon Ryan

James Joyce app allows you to access Dublin in the early 1900sJames Joyce app allows you to access Dublin in the early 1900s

Coronavirus: Principals want info on how schools can safely reopenCoronavirus: Principals want info on how schools can safely reopen


Lifestyle

It is rare that a wine captures the public imagination and achieves cult status, like a handbag or a pair of trainers. Cloudy Bay did it and it was on such strict allocation in the 1990s that off-licences were lucky to receive 12 bottles per year.Wine with Leslie: A wine with a lot to shout about

An image from Day of the Straws.Cholera to Covid: Fake news and deadly diseases

Eoghan O'Sullivan looks at the best-of-the-best from the Peabody awards, and Second Captain's eagerly-awaited investigative seriesPodcast Corner: Slow Burn's return and Peabody award-winners

Hector Ó Heochagáin recalls JR Ewing, National Geographic and his love of heavy metal.Culture That Made Me: Hector Ó Heochagáin on Dallas, Nirvana and National Geographic

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »