Tusla to get new powers in wake of RTÉ crèche exposé

Tusla could be given new powers to shut down sub-standard crèches “immediately” and to tell parents of any investigations they are currently at risk of knowing nothing about.

The Department of Children will confirm the plans, alongside other potential measures including fitness-to-practice hearings which could bar people from working in the sector, at a meeting with TDs and senators this morning.

In the wake of last week’s RTÉ Prime Time exposé on the Hyde and Seek crèche service in Dublin, the Oireachtas children’s committee agreed to hold an emergency meeting today over fears of a hidden crisis affecting childcare.

The Irish Examiner understands department officials will outline far-reaching new plans to ensure young children are fully protected while in crèche care.

Under the plans due to be announced at the committee meeting this morning, the Department will say:

Katherine Zappone, the children’s minister, who is abroad and unable to attend, has written to child protection agency Tusla outlining “strengthened enforcement powers” she wants to give it to tackle crèches with “critical concerns”;

These powers are likely to include new rules allowing Tusla to “close down or suspend” crèche services where serious breaches in care have been identified;

In addition, the department intends to make it a requirement for Tusla to inform parents of any investigations taking place into crèches where they have placed their children, admitting the current system means “parents may have no idea” of existing inquiries due to the strict legal limits;

A new working group will be established to examine whether fitness-to-practice style hearings which could ban some people from working in the sector can be set up, mirroring similar rules for doctors and nurses.

In a statement last night, the children’s minister said she was “appalled to witness the intolerable treatment of children” revealed by RTÉ last week, and that it is vital the public knows “the regulator will not tolerate this”.

“I am determined to provide, where necessary and where legally possible, the authority to strengthen Tusla’s powers to ensure all early learning care providers deliver a high-quality, child-centred service,” Ms Zappone said.

Meanwhile, Oireachtas children’s committee chair and Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell has said he will demand Tusla is given whatever powers are necessary to ensure the safety of children at this morning’s meeting.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner last night, Mr Farrell said a “professional regulator” for the crèche sector “must be prioritised” alongside a fitness-to-practice hearings system, adding that he supports calls for new shut-down powers.

“The watchdog has been asked to outline the necessary changes that would need to be made to remove some of the red tape from its sanctioning process.

“If this means changing current legislation, we must do so without delay,” Mr Farrell said.