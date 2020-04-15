News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tusla staff involved in seven grievance procedures since 2018

Tusla staff involved in seven grievance procedures since 2018
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 06:03 PM

Tusla, the child and family agency has been involved in seven grievance proceedings over the past two years and in the same period commenced five disciplinary processes against members of staff in one of its busiest areas.

Details released under Freedom of Information relating to the Dublin Mid-Leinster area show that three grievance proceedings commenced in 2018 involving Tusla staff, of which three have now concluded.

Another four grievances commenced in 2019, of which two have now concluded.

Regarding disciplinary matters, Tusla said two disciplinary processes commenced in 2018, and both have now concluded, while last year three disciplinary processes got underway, of which two are still open and one concluded.

Of the three disciplinary processes, Tusla said one staff member was on suspension for the duration of the process.

“The process for invoking a grievance, disciplinary or dignity at work processes commences when a dispute reaches the threshold defined within the relevant Tusla policy on the matter,” the Child and Family Agency said with regard to the nature of the dispute or the reason for disciplinary action.

“Before invoking any formal process however, more informal methods of resolution must be explored by management and staff in the first instance.”

In addition, there has also been Dignity at Work issues in Dublin Mid-Leinster in the same two-year period.

According to Tusla, two dignity at work processes commenced in 2018, of which two have now concluded, while last year one dignity at work process got underway and remains on-going.

According to the agency, independent third parties may be appointed to investigate a disciplinary investigation or a dignity at work complaint and figures show the costs, inclusive of VAT, of €9,372.60 in 2018 and €2,416.60 in 2019, although regarding last year’s total Tusla said the costs have not fully been billed as some matters are on-going.

As for legal fees as they relate to grievance, disciplinary and dignity at work matters, Tusla said zero costs were incurred in 2018 and just €397.44 last year.

