Tusla sees 80% rise in referrals of unaccompanied minors coming into country

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 07:11 AM

There has been an 80% increase in the number of unaccompanied minors arriving in Ireland being referred to Tusla over the last three years.

The ESRI says 97 children were referred to the child and family agency in 2014 but that rose to 175 last year.

It has found very few minors are awarded protection or immigration status, which gives them access to supports

The report also says that because many of them turn 18 without status, a large number often end up in Direct Provision centres.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

TuslamigrantsDirect Provision

