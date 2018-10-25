Tusla ‘scandalously’ closed file on boy

By Liam Heylin

Tusla, the child and family agency, “scandalously” closed its file on a sexually abused eight-year-old one year after he was assaulted because they did not have the resources to offer counselling, the victim’s mother said yesterday.

The 18-year-old who carried out the sexual assault, Ryan Walsh, aged 18, of 2 Ardmhuilleann estate, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to the sexual assault and was remanded in custody until November 23 for sentencing.

The sexual assault on the eight-year-old was carried out on December 31, 2016, while the eight-year-old’s parents were out celebrating New Year’s Eve.

The boy’s mother said yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court: “On September 17, Tusla closed his file due to lack of resources.”

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “It is undoubtedly scandalous that Tusla could offer nothing by way of counselling and support and closed their file due to lack of resources.

I would not be the first judge to cast doubts on Tusla but that is a serious matter and caused more pain unnecessarily to the victim and his family.

Brian Leahy, defending, said: “He has engaged fully with Tusla and he has engaged fully with the Probation Service. In some ways he is immature but he has also shown some maturity where he says it is right he should be before the court and he would be worried if he were not. He accepts he has done irreparable damage and he has produced an apology.

The victim’s mother said they wanted the defendant named in coverage of the case.

Garda Liam O’Connor said Walsh was 17 at the time of the assault on the eight-year-old and first asked him if he had a girlfriend and then suggested they show each other their penises. He put the child’s penis in his mouth and got the boy to masturbate him until he ejaculated. Garda O’Connor said Walsh then told the child not to tell anyone about the incident.

The boy told his mother what happened. She said yesterday that he went from being an innocent child looking forward to Santa to becoming a streetwise boy inclined to be cynical after facing harsh reality.

The boy’s mother said:

“Most parents can expect to have the ‘birds and bees’ chat at some point with their child but what mother wants to have discussions with her eight- or nine-year-old about sexual abuse, gay sex, consent, or blame?”

She added:

“For parents and children who have been sexually abused, keep speaking out until sexual abuse is put to an end. For those that can stop this epidemic – this disease that destroys life – step up and do your part.

“For (victim’s name), our wish for you is that you stomp playfully through childhood into the regular, rebellious teenage years, enjoying your first kiss, first love, and hopefully many beautiful firsts before discovering the wonder of being a balanced, normal adult live in this wonderful world, perfect in its imperfection. And remember, this is one part of your life, not all of it.”