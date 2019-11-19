News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tusla reports rise in number of homeless children experiencing abuse or neglect

Tusla reports rise in number of homeless children experiencing abuse or neglect
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 06:11 PM

The number of children in homeless accommodation being referred to Tusla is continuing to rise, with latest figures showing mandated reports peaking over two months last summer.

Since Tusla began keeping records of reports made to it by the managers of homeless accommodation at the start of last year, 230 mandated reports have been received by the Child and Family Agency.

However, latest figures show 97 of those reports were made between January and July this year, peaking at 22 last June and with another 21 reports made in July last.

Of the overall total of mandated reports received by Tusla, 75 related to emotional abuse, 67 were in connection with alleged neglect, 46 related to concerns over physical abuse and 22 related to alleged sexual abuse of children.

Last June, 18 reports of emotional abuse were received by Tusla regarding children in homeless accommodation - only the second time any month had seen figures edge into double figures, the only previous occasion being last December when 10 reports linked to alleged emotional abuse were received.

The homelessness crisis shows little sign of abating, with the most recent monthly figures showing 3,873 children living in homeless accommodation around the country in September, as well as 6,524 adults, more than half of whom were in private emergency accommodation such as hotels.

The figures also showed 1,756 families were homeless in September. Organisations including Barnardos and the Children’s Rights Alliance have claimed children living in temporary accommodation will suffer a long-term impact on their childhood and future development.

READ MORE

Cork man used machete in petrol station robbery, court hears

The Irish Association of Social Workers has also expressed concern at the situation.

Just last week a new report which has received cross-party support in the Dáil recommended laws should be introduced to put a time limit on how long children can stay in emergency accommodation.

The Family and Child Homelessness report also argued that homeless residents should not have to leave their accommodation during the day.

Responding to the figures, Focus Ireland director of Advocacy, Mike Allen, said: “It is well established that a response to homelessness which relies on placing large numbers of homeless families together in emergency accommodation increases levels of stress and child protection risks.

“Focus Ireland is concerned about the welfare of children in such homeless accommodation and the absence of Children First training in many local authorities and private facilities.

"Ensuring that all council and service staff have Children First training and providing a Child Support Worker to every child who needs one – as recently recommended by the Ombudsman for Children and two Oireachtas committees – are essential steps that should be taken urgently.”

READ MORE

Mother, 30, admits child cruelty; Garda found children locked into bedrooms on hearing cries for help

More on this topic

New social housing development to be unveiled in DublinNew social housing development to be unveiled in Dublin

Babies face first Christmas in homeless accommodation as crisis deepensBabies face first Christmas in homeless accommodation as crisis deepens

Strengthening of right to housing in Constitution among fresh demands to alleviate homelessnessStrengthening of right to housing in Constitution among fresh demands to alleviate homelessness

Homeless shelter with 155 beds to open in Dublin cityHomeless shelter with 155 beds to open in Dublin city


TuslahomelesshomelessnessTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’DUP urges action to fill abortion ‘vacuum’

Body found in burning car in DublinBody found in burning car in Dublin

Taoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attackTaoiseach backs priest’s anti-violence stance over Kevin Lunney attack

Water is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damageWater is restored to Cork homes after burst main causes flood damage


Lifestyle

Skincare expert Dr Catharine Denning explains why the dual cleansing approach is best.Why you should be double cleansing every night, according to a dermatologist

CORK is poised to open a new chapter on its heritage, past and present, this weekend. Nano Nagle Place, the unexpected oasis near the city centre, will unveil a combined bookshop, print gallery and map room.Cork opens a new chapter on its history and heritage this weekend

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »