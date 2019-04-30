NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tusla provides additional funding for counselling services in Drogheda

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 06:42 PM

Tusla is providing additional funding for counselling services in the Moneymore area.

The Child and Family Agency is giving €5,000 to the Connect Family Resource Centre in response to the impact of ongoing violence and intimidation in the north Drogheda area.

Tusla has also increased its funding for early intervention family support work at the centre to help meet demand.

The agency says conflict can have a very negative effect on children.

Grainne Sullivan, Area Manager for Tusla in Louth/Meath, said: “Tusla is responding to the growing need for family support in North Drogheda in light of increased incidents of violence in the general area.

“Such conflict can have a very negative affect on children, particularly in the immediate aftermath of such violence.

“We need to address the needs of these children, and collaborate with other agencies and organisations to lessen the trauma they experience.

“Tusla has also worked closely with the MACE project to ensure the inclusion of Drogheda, and in particular North Drogheda, in this initiative, which will focus on highlighting Adverse Childhood Experiences.

“This will create a more trauma-responsive community, and enhance the resilience of children, young people and parents in Drogheda.”

