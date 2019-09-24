Tusla probe Cork creche after allegations from former staff member

The owner of a creche in county Cork has told parents that Tusla has launched an investigation following allegations made by a former employee against two staff members.

The creche owner, who provides full-time daycare for young children aged from four months, told parents that while the allegations are very serious, they are “completely untrue, false and unfounded”.

In correspondence seen by the Irish Examiner, the creche owner says the former staff member worked at the creche for just a few days and that legal proceedings have now been initiated against the former worker.

The creche owner said no further details can be discussed because of those proceedings.

But the owner told parents that witness statements have been taken from all current staff disputing the allegations of the former staff member and that management and staff of the creche are fully supportive of the two staff members who are at the centre of the allegations.

“I know this will be difficult but please let me assure ye your children are 100% happy, safe and well cared for here,” the owner said.

“They have never or will ever be placed in danger whilst in our care.

I know rumours will go around as to what happened but I cannot jeopardise any legal proceedings by talking specifics and also staff are entitled to due and fair process.

Parents have been told that the child and family welfare agency, Tusla, will be in touch with them soon to inform them of the investigation.

Tusla has been asked to comment.

The correspondence from the creche owner acknowledges that this news may frighten and upset some parents.

“This is a very upsetting and distressing time for everyone involved and I hope ye all have faith in our good work and name and will continue with us,” the creche owner said.

The creche has been inspected regularly by Tusla’s Early Years Inspectorate section and the reports are available online.

The most recent reports, which arose out of unannounced spot-checks, identified a handful of non-compliance issues relating to paperwork and policies, all of which were addressed immediately by the creche owner and deemed resolved by Tusla.