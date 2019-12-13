Tusla orders two more creches to close

Two more creches have been ordered to close after being put through an extensive enforcement process by Tusla.

The Dublin creches, Bubbles Too Creche in Swords and Annie’s Preschool in Lucan, have been ordered to close on January 10.

A total of 12 services have been removed from Tusla’s childcare provider register since 2016.

A decision to remove a provider from the register — essentially forcing them to close — can be challenged in court within 21 days.

Bernard Gloster, CEO of Tusla, said that childcare is a “largely compliant and dedicated sector” and that “challenges for a small number of providers are normal and not indicative of a whole sector that is not looking after children”.

Speaking about removing the two creches from the register, Mr Gloster said: “These decisions are the exception and are only taken after careful consideration and a lengthy process.

“We acknowledge the impact closure has on parents and children using these services and the staff employed in them.

"Every effort is made to avoid reaching this stage of the regulatory process; however, Tusla’s primary concern is the safety and wellbeing of children at these services.”

A statement from Tusla acknowledged that parents would have to find alternative childcare providers in these areas, and it has notified the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

The body also said it would expedite any applications to provide childcare in these areas.

More than 99% of 4,117 early years’ service providers had applied to reregister before last night’s midnight application deadline so that they could continue to operate in the new year.

Tusla said every effort will be made to facilitate and verify the remaining services yet to engage in the process.