News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tusla launches initiative to increase school attendance

Tusla launches initiative to increase school attendance
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 01:18 PM

Six per cent of students on average are absent from school every day.

The Child and Family Agency, Tusla, has launched a new initiative as well as an attendance drive.

The Tusla Education Support Service (TESS) aims to promote school attendance, retention and participation.

The rebrand of the Educational Welfare Service also revealed that 60,000 children are missing from school every day on average.

Director of TESS, Noel Kelly, said he wants that to drop by 5,000 by the end of this year.

"We're not going to move it that fast because we've already moved [it]," he said.

"Our school completion rate it as 92%, it was only 85% in 2000 so if we could get that 6% down to 5.5% I would be thrilled."

Coupled with the launch of TESS, Tusla also unveiled its school attendance drive for November.

Tusla says 1,700 schools have put their support behind the new campaign.

READ MORE

Garda who sued State for €310k loss of earnings awarded €42k

More on this topic

Tusla: 60,000 students miss school in Ireland every dayTusla: 60,000 students miss school in Ireland every day

I skipped most of my Leaving Cert year and I still got into universityI skipped most of my Leaving Cert year and I still got into university

Funding question may stymie UL’s proposalsFunding question may stymie UL’s proposals

'Why are you here?’: CIT graduate says mentorship is key to Traveller students'Why are you here?’: CIT graduate says mentorship is key to Traveller students


TuslaEducationSchoolTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Green Party throws weight behind SDLP in South BelfastGreen Party throws weight behind SDLP in South Belfast

229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October229,449 litres of beer and 36,720 litres of wine seized at Dublin Port in October

Refurbishing Leixlip water plant 'like trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road'Refurbishing Leixlip water plant 'like trying to change the tyres on a car while it is still heading down the road'

Expensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns gardaExpensive bikes being stolen and stripped for online auctions, warns garda


Lifestyle

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

Sam Wylie-Harris heads to the South of France to find out more about Gérard Bertrand’s medicinal methods in the vineyard.Biodynamic wines: Everything you need to know about this holistic approach to winemaking

Novice adventurer Thomas Palmer talks to Lauren Taylor about the highs and lows of a trip that changed his life.This guy took on Colombia’s highest mountains to tackle depression

Make the most of your downtime with these gentle and restorative activities, says Liz Connor.4 types of active recovery to try on your non-workout days

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »