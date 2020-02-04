News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tusla insists new guidelines will not enable alleged child abusers to interview their alleged victims

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 03:56 PM

Tusla is insisting it will never force a child abuse survivor to be interviewed by their alleged abuser.

It is introducing new guidelines from June for dealing with adults making disclosures about their childhood abuse.

The new measures could mean people accused of child abuse could cross-examine their alleged victims.

Groups working with survivors say they are worried the measures favour the alleged abuser.

Maeve Lewis, Executive Director of One in Four, said it is crucial adult survivors are protected.

Ms Lewis said: "The reality is most children don't tell when sexual abuse is happening, they may disclose when they feel safe, when they are adults and when they are out of that situation.

"So, it's really important that we create an environment where the testimony of adult survivors is freely given. That testimony can help us understand that the person that abused them may now be abusing younger child, another child."

Groups representing child sexual abuse survivors claim the new Tusla guidelines could "re-traumatise" victims.

Ms Lewis said survivors could have their experience re-triggered, adding: "You know I don't really believe situations are going to arise where people will be confronted with their abuser in an investigation by Tusla.

"But the very fact of having to go through in great detail the sexual abuse experience, the impact that it has had on the person as their life moved on, that in itself can re-trigger the trauma, so it needs to be handled with great expertise and sensitivity."

Court orders retrial for man convicted of raping sister-in-law 30 years ago over judge’s comments

