Home»ireland

Tusla helpline set up for those concerned following Scouting Ireland Report

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 03:27 PM

A telephone helpline has been set up for anyone concerned following revelations in the Scouting Ireland report.

Tusla established the number, after a review of the Scouting body identified 108 alleged victims, and 71 alleged abusers between the 1960s and 1980s.

The helpline facility is aimed at those with concerns or anyone who wishes to make a referral.

All referrals are being screened and assessed in line with Children First.

The number is 1800 805 665.

The line will be open today, over the weekend and Monday to Friday next week from 9am to 4pm.

If anyone has an immediate concern about the safety of a child outside of the helpline hours they should contact An Garda Siochána.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Scouting IrelandTusla

Related Articles

Garda Commissioner: Scouting Ireland child abuse victims still to come forward

Dail hears enquiries into Scouting Ireland abuse allegations extended abroad

Charlie Flanagan: 'Every support' will be available for alleged victims of abuse at Scouting Ireland

ISPCC: Support needs to be in place for alleged victims of abuse at Scouting Ireland

More in this Section

Cork mother named 2018 Carer of the Year

Man pleads guilty to helping unlawful organisation murder Peter Butterly

Woman in serious condition after road traffic collision in Sligo

Husband and son awarded €650,000 for shock after mum died following C-section


Lifestyle

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »