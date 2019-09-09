News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tusla gets at least one child protection and welfare referral every 10 minutes, report shows

Tusla gets at least one child protection and welfare referral every 10 minutes, report shows
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 03:28 PM

Tusla handled more than one referral every 10 minutes in 2018.

The Child and Family Agency's Annual report shows it managed 55,136 child protection and welfare referrals last year.

That means that there was a 26%, or 11,506, increase in referrals since 2013.

The report also highlights a drop of a quarter in the number of cases, 2,253, awaiting the allocation of a social worker since 2014.

In the five years between 2013 and 2018, there was a 110% increase in inspections of early years' services.

Brian Lee, National Director of Quality Assurance at Tusla, said: “Tusla made significant progress in a number of key areas in 2018, and provided supports and services that improved outcomes for children and families across Ireland. We are committed to building on the many improvements already made to ensure we continue to provide and enhance the quality of services to children and families in communities across the country.

"As we move forward, Tusla faces a number of societal challenges, such as demographic changes and an increase of social issues for young people.”

READ MORE

'This is cruelty': Councillors angry at 'abominable' lack of school buses

More on this topic

35% increase in number of children seriously injured in childcare services35% increase in number of children seriously injured in childcare services

HIQA finds Tusla service area had 'very low' referral rate of child neglect cases to GardaíHIQA finds Tusla service area had 'very low' referral rate of child neglect cases to Gardaí

594 children in state care waiting for social worker594 children in state care waiting for social worker

Tusla to appear at Oireachtas committee over Hyde and Seek creche exposéTusla to appear at Oireachtas committee over Hyde and Seek creche exposé

Tuslachild protectionTOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in CorkGarda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Varadkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday AgreementVaradkar accepts criticism that border checks undermine Good Friday Agreement

Taoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime MinisterTaoiseach does not expect breakthrough at meeting with British Prime Minister

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Musician, performer and songwriter, Eleanor McEvoy

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The much-misunderstood pot plants that won’t wither away while you’re abroad.How to get the most out of your cacti – the garden centre’s greatest oddities

Here’s our verdict on the vegan columnist’s latest recipe collection.Cookbook review: East by Meera Sodha

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »