Tusla failed to tell Hiqa of change to Dublin facility, report finds

Hiqa has said it was not made aware of changes to accommodation at the Crannóg Nua Special Care Unit for children by the provider Tusla.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) carried out an inspection of the Dublin facility in December.

Hiqa inspected the Crannóg Nua Special Care Unit on December 6 after it learned that a new admission would mean a fifth child would have to be accommodated in a four-bed residential unit.

This resulted in a safe room being renovated to a fifth bedroom.

It was found that the provider, Tusla, did not inform the Chief Inspector of the changes before they were made.

Although the increased numbers of children in the unit did not impact negatively on the children placed there.

Inspectors also found that a consultancy room had been turned into a safe room that was not up to the same standard as the previous one.

Hiqa says an urgent compliance plan was issued to Tusla.

The Authority says it received a satisfactory response from the child and family agency.