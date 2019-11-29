News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Tusla defers deadline for fire safety assessment for crèches

Tusla defers deadline for fire safety assessment for crèches
By Vivienne Clarke
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 09:11 AM

The Government has delayed introducing new fire safety regulations for crèches over fears it could lead to facilities closing down.

Tusla wrote to all childcare operators this week requesting mandatory documents by December 12 if they are to to continue operating in the new year.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs Anne Rabbitte has welcomed the decision by Tusla and said the deferral was necessary.

Ms Rabbitte told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that nearly 560 crèches are struggling to reach planning permission and fire certification standards as part of a new re-registration process.

The new regulations are “very onerous” on childcare providers and the deferral of the new standards will give older or expanded facilities time to organise the necessary fire safety certification and planning permissions, she added.

Ms Rabbitte said Tusla was seeking greater powers to be able to inform parents about inspections and also that a crèche with conditions attached to its registration must put a notice stating this on its front door.

READ MORE

Workers expected to spend up to three hours searching Black Friday deals

More on this topic

Parents should be notified if a crèche is under investigation, claims solicitorParents should be notified if a crèche is under investigation, claims solicitor

Childcare sector set to get shake-up after Hyde & Seek scandalChildcare sector set to get shake-up after Hyde & Seek scandal

Tusla to close four Hyde and Seek creches in DublinTusla to close four Hyde and Seek creches in Dublin

More than 6,000 children in state care across the countryMore than 6,000 children in state care across the country


TOPIC: Tusla

More in this Section

Suspended term for sex attack on teenSuspended term for sex attack on teen

Mumps on the rise as people share discredited research onlineMumps on the rise as people share discredited research online

Irish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - TanaisteIrish government will listen to Unionists over legacy issues - Tanaiste

Ballinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before ChristmasBallinamore residents agree to house 27 asylum seekers in apartments before Christmas


Lifestyle

While an infamous onstage assault is well in the past, Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies is as outspoken as ever, writes Richard FitzpatrickComedy needs blood, sweat and laughs

He has battled cancer and is about to turn 75, but Rod Stewart’s two gigs in Ireland next week are a sign he has no plans to retire any time soon, writes Richard PurdenBest foot forward: Rod Stewart shows no plans of retirement ahead of two Irish gigs

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: This OK Boomber crack, are the young people a shower of p***ks now or what like?

I’M MORE than a little worried. I’m worried about the use of a single word. I’m not usually afraid of words but there’s something sinister about this one.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Minister is using the word 'segregated' to describe children with special needs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »