Tusla defers deadline for fire safety assessment for crèches

The Government has delayed introducing new fire safety regulations for crèches over fears it could lead to facilities closing down.

Tusla wrote to all childcare operators this week requesting mandatory documents by December 12 if they are to to continue operating in the new year.

Fianna Fáil's spokesperson on Children and Youth Affairs Anne Rabbitte has welcomed the decision by Tusla and said the deferral was necessary.

Ms Rabbitte told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that nearly 560 crèches are struggling to reach planning permission and fire certification standards as part of a new re-registration process.

The new regulations are “very onerous” on childcare providers and the deferral of the new standards will give older or expanded facilities time to organise the necessary fire safety certification and planning permissions, she added.

Ms Rabbitte said Tusla was seeking greater powers to be able to inform parents about inspections and also that a crèche with conditions attached to its registration must put a notice stating this on its front door.