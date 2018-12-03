Tusla defends new childcare policy criticised by UK

Tusla has defended its adoption of a new model of practice designed to reduce the number of children in care. A review in the UK has found “little to no evidence” that the practice was effective at reducing the need for children to be in care.

Signs of Safety, which originated in Australia, was rolled out last year and is a central plank in the Child and Family Agency’s 2017-2022 Child Protection and Welfare Strategy.

It proposes working with families to manage risk, rather than swiftly removing the child. The aim is to cut the number of children going into care and allow social workers more time to work with families and children.

Signs Of Safety has been adopted in more than a dozen countries, but earlier this month a review of the programme by the UK-based What Works Centre for Children’s Social Care found little to no evidence to suggest that Signs of Safety is effective at reducing the need for children to be in care.

The review found: “This reflects a limited evidence base, with few studies and none of a high quality for drawing conclusions about the impact of Signs of Safety on this outcome. Lack of evidence is not the same as evidence that Signs of Safety does not work to reduce care. Nor does it establish that Signs of Safety does not have other possible positive outcomes.”

The review also found “no evidence of sufficient quality to analyse for cost-effectiveness”, but said the model can lead to positive engagement with parents, children, wider family and external agencies, and required a whole organisational change to create a culture that supports social workers to practice with families.

A Child and Family Agency spokesperson said Tusla was aware of the review. “The agency has trained over 1,800 staff in this approach to ensure it is embedded into everyday practice and we have received excellent feedback from staff around the country, on the positive difference the approach is making to children and families, and social work staff.

“There is certainly work to be done on building on the existing research base in this area and to expand on research questions to ensure appropriate context and that it is relevant in an Irish context.”