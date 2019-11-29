News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tusla defends decision to make creches submit documents before December 12

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, November 29, 2019 - 05:31 PM

Tusla has defended the timelines for creches to submit mandatory documentation to ensure they can be registered to operate in the new year.

The agency had written earlier this week to all childcare operators to inform them that mandatory documentation to allow the service to be re-registred to operate in January had to be submitted by December 12.

Tusla has now said that, due to the difficulties faced by some providers, it has pushed back the deadline for the submission of certain documentation until June 30. However, it said this extension has been in place "for a number of weeks".

Brian Lee, director of quality assurance with Tusla, said the requirements have been in place since 2016 and were to ensure the safety of children. He said the agency had been engaging with service providers since last year on the requirements for re-registration. Tusla also pointed out that the portal for re-registration opened on September 24.

"We always endeavour to be reasonable in our approach and to act with fairness to the sector; however our primary concern is the safety of children," he said.

Our aim is for service providers to be registered by the deadline, whilst also ensuring that due attention is been given to the key requirements to keep children as safe as possible.

"We have been working with and supporting providers over the past 18 months and recently issued a correspondence to providers to further clarify the requirements," he added.

Tusla said that around 50% of all service providers have now applied for their registration and that this is set to increase as the deadline approaches. However, it acknowledged that "there will always be a number of providers/businesses who will experience challenges with particular aspects of regulatory processes".

Tusla said that in order to be registered by the deadline of December 12, only essential documents are required - Garda vetting; two references; certificate or registration number; proof of identity; confirmation of insurance cover; statement of purpose or function; safety statement and a signed declaration.

The submissions that have been relaxed, and can be submitted up until June 30 next without affecting registration are based on feedback from providers. These are: floor plans; policy on managing behaviour; complaints policy; policy on the administration of medication; policy on infection control; policy on safe sleep; fire certification and planning permission.

Regina Bushell, chairwoman of Seas Suas, a body that represents independent childcare and early education providers, said there was a huge amount of "frustration" among service providers - particularly smaller operators.

"The fire safety and planning permissions, it's a legacy thing, it wasn't looked for in a lot of creches before 2016. A lot of creches have got it. It's costly for providers to have to go down the route of getting technical and expert advice and a lot of providers in the country are small, individual providers.

"It's a costly process, it's a time-consuming process. Nobody would dispute that it is required. It's absolutely required but it's the timing of it," she told RTÉ.

