Tusla challenged on refusing adoption of child to foster mother

By Aodhán Ó Faoláin and Ray Managh

A woman has launched a High Court challenge against a refusal by Tusla, the child and family agency, to consider her as an adoptive parent for a child she had fostered.

The woman fostered the boy a few months after his birth in 2016 until April of this year, when she claims Tusla removed him from her care.

The woman said that the child’s removal from her care was done without any consideration for his medical or psychological needs, or his best interests and welfare.

The court heard that the woman, who has other children, wants to adopt the child.

The parties involved in the case cannot be identified for legal reasons.

In her judicial review proceedings against Tusla, the woman claims the boy, who has certain medical conditions, has built up a strong bond and attachment to his adoptive siblings and the woman.

However, she says she was informed by Tusla that, as a single parent, she could not adopt the boy, and that the child’s birth mother wanted him adopted by a two-parent family.

Following his removal from the woman’s care, which took place at a time when he was receiving medical treatment, the boy was subsequently placed with prospective adoptive parents.

In her proceedings, the woman claims that the boy’s removal and placement in the hands of strangers was done without any regard for his welfare and without proper planning for his complex physical and medical needs.

A lack of planning went into his move, she claims, and no proper assessment of his needs occurred.

In acting in the manner that she did, she claims, Tusla failed to properly vindicate the boy’s constitutional rights.

Tusla failed to give both the child and the foster family due process, fair procedures, and natural justice in deciding on his future care and custody, the woman claims.

At yesterday’s sitting of the High Court, the woman, represented by John Rogers, sought various orders from the court, including one directing Tusla to review its decision not to consider the woman as an adoptive parent for the child.

The woman also sought various declarations, including one saying that Tusla, in failing to respond to her request to be the child’s adoptive parent, failed to assess what is in the child’s best interests.

She further sought a declaration that, in failing to conduct an assessment of the child’s attachment to his foster family, Tusla also breached its duty of care to the infant.

Permission to bring the challenge against Tusla was granted, on an ex parte basis, by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys.

The judge made the action returnable to a date in mid-October.