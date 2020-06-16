Tusla chair calls for retention of Department of Children and Youth Affairs

The Chair of Tusla has joined growing calls for the retention of a full Ministerial post for Children and of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA).

It comes as the draft Programme for Government agreed by Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Green Party appears to sideline the role and comes after a fortnight of speculation that the post would be diminished and the DCYA would be folded into another government department.

The growing opposition to the idea of scrapping the role of Minister for Children has now prompted the Chair of the Child and Family Agency to intervene.

In a statement, Pat Rabbitte said it was "not too late to rethink".

"If it is true that the new Government is designed to exclude a cabinet minister, having responsibility for the care and welfare of children, I would appeal to the three party leaders to rethink this decision," Mr Rabbitte said.

"Such a decision would turn back the clock on child protection and would be a mistake that we will live to regret.

"The priority now attaching to child protection, which derives from the bitter lessons of recent history, will be diluted if the Department of Children and Youth Affairs is subsumed into the Department of Education, which has other priorities.

"It is not too late to rethink.”

On Monday the Irish Association of Social Workers said it was deeply concerned about the possibility of the functions of the Department of Children and Youth Affairs being either "carved up, subsumed, or amalgamated with other departments in the next government".

"We are concerned that the possible downgrading of the key role of Minister for Children, and the danger that this will again take us backwards in a history that has not always treated children well," the IASW said.

The body which represents social workers referred to the first full ministerial appointment dedicated to children and the establishment of the DCYA in 2011 and a year later the passing of the referendum on the rights of the child.

"The IASW acknowledges the difficult road ahead for the new government but we urge elected members to remember our children and maintain a minister that can continue to develop our children’s services and bring children’s voices to the parliamentary table," it said.

"A move away from this will be another retrograde step in the narratives and histories of our children."

Also on Monday the President of the Law Society, Michele O’Boyle, said: “Downgrading or abolishing the Department would be a deeply retrograde step. Years of progress for children’s rights, including transforming access to early education and enhancing protection through intervention, will be put at risk if the Department is abandoned.”

The Law Society had been implored to voice any concerns by prominent child law solicitor, Gareth Noble, and others, while high profile organisations such as Barnardos and the Children's Rights Alliance had led calls for the retention of the department and the full Ministerial post.