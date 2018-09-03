Tusla care contracts extended at the eleventh hour

Providers of private residential care placements have been granted a last-gasp, three-month extension, after their contracts were due to run out at midnight last Friday, meaning children could have been in unregulated placements over the weekend.

The Irish Examiner reported on Saturday that the providers of private residential places were waiting on contracts, with Tusla confirming there had been a delay and that the relevant paperwork would arrive this week.

The two-year contract for the providers ended on August 31, itself a two-year extension to an earlier two-year contract.

Late on Friday, the three-month extensions were emailed to the providers, though one source who works in the sector queried why the issue had not been resolved earlier in the summer.

“We have never had anything like this,” they said.

It was a little bit concerning.

One potential issue related to insurance and possible liability in the event of something going wrong at a centre that might, technically, have been out of contract. Insurance costs have risen considerably in recent years in the sector.

Another issue would have been staff concerns, including sleepover allowance.

On Friday, a Tulsa spokesperson stressed that while there had been a delay in delivering the contracts, all the children affected were in the care of the state and all existing arrangements, regarding their care, would simply roll over, in expectation of the relevant paperwork being finalised this week.

Child law solicitor, Gareth Noble, had flagged the issue on Friday evening, adding that he was surprised such a situation had arisen.

Private residential centre providers have been in discussions with Tusla, about the new contract, since the start of the summer and had been assured they would be in place by September.